Kellogg ramp to I-235 to close Monday

Wichita drivers who travel the I-235 and Kellogg interchange will see more changes come Monday.
The ramp from eastbound Kellogg to northbound I-235 is scheduled to close Monday, according to a release from the Kansas Department of Transportation. The closure will be for about 2 1/2 months.
Also, the left lanes of northbound and southbound I-235 over Kellogg will close for bridge repairs, KDOT said.
The work is part of a project to redo the interchange. which began in 2015; completion is scheduled for summer of 2019.
Other related work:
▪ The westbound Kellogg exit ramp to West Street will close from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
▪ The new ramp from northbound I-235 to eastbound Kellogg is now open.
▪ Planned for two weekends in August, Kellogg under I-235 will be reduced to one lane for each direction.
For more information on work on Wichita-area highways, go to www.ksdot.org/WichitaMetro.
