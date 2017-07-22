UPDATE: Bicyclist dies after being hit by SUV on Broadway

One person has died after a collision on South Broadway over the noon hour on Saturday, police said.
Officers were called to the 2100 block of South Broadway at around 12:50 p.m. Saturday after a dark colored Yukon had struck a bicycle and a silver GMC truck, Sgt. Bob Gulliver said.
The bicyclist, a 37-year-old man, was transported to a hospital in critical condition, Gulliver said.
He later died at the hospital, Sgt. Paul Cruz said.
A man and woman in the Yukon tried to flee the scene, police said. The man was found, and officers are trying to find the woman, who they said appeared to be pregnant.
Everybody involved in the accident was taken to an area hospital. Those in the truck had minor injuries.
Supriya Sridhar: 316-268-6246, @Supriyasridhar
