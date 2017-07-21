Wichitan won national contest, was disqualified for supporting Trump, she says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:59 Wichita makeup artist says Trump post cost her Kat Von D contest win Pause 4:24 Wichita Eagle writer blows stuff up at exotic gun range 1:53 Former Beatle Paul McCartney plays to sold-out Wichita arena 1:19 Anticipation for McCartney runs high outside of arena 0:59 Wichita police cracking down on crime around Broadway corridor 1:59 Fire crews respond to smoke reported at Old Town Warren 0:58 Watch: Clay County ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car chase ends in ‘epic fail’ 0:40 Motorist captures fiery crash on I-435 1:36 Touring the Wichita work release facility 0:25 Watch as an artist creates a dramatic new sign at The Pumphouse Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Gypsy Freeman, a makeup artist who splits time between Wichita and Florida, says a pro-Trump Instagram post disqualified her from a contest. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle) mriedl@wichitaeagle.com

Gypsy Freeman, a makeup artist who splits time between Wichita and Florida, says a pro-Trump Instagram post disqualified her from a contest. (Matt Riedl/The Wichita Eagle) mriedl@wichitaeagle.com