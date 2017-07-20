Virginia-based company to bring several hundred jobs to Wichita, CEO says

Several hundred new jobs are coming to Wichita, the CEO for a Virginia-based company said Thursday.
Anna Van Buren, president and CEO of Faneuil, a business services outsourcing firm, plans to bring as many as 500 new jobs to Wichita by next year.
The company will open a temporary location before eventually transitioning to the Union Station building downtown, Van Buren said.
“We looked at other areas, but we decided we wanted to invest in Wichita,” said Van Buren when reached by phone Thursday. “When I visited, I just loved the (Union Station) building and the vibe downtown.”
During a media briefing Thursday, Mayor Jeff Longwell touted the Faneuil decision and the economic impact it could have on the city.
Today I get to welcome Faneuil to our community. They'll be adding 400 employees to the heart of our city at Union Station. pic.twitter.com/tYFZLBztqJ— Mayor Jeff Longwell (@jefflongwellict) July 20, 2017
Van Buren said the company plans to start training employees in Wichita next month. By November, she hopes to have 400 people working in Wichita.
According to its website, Faneuil provides “business process outsourcing solutions.” Van Buren said the heart of the planned Wichita operation will be a call center.
The company employs about 5,500 people nationwide in more than 40 locations, she said.
“We were looking for a place that wasn’t on a coast,” Van Buren said. “Wichita obviously fit in that regard, but we liked the air of good economic development and the welcoming of new employers. We also wanted a solid workforce base, which Wichita has.”
Pay for the jobs will start at about $11 per hour, Van Buren said.
Workforce Centers of South-Central Kansas will host a job fair related to the announcement from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday at the Wichita Workforce Center, 2021 N. Amidon.
Welcome to ICT @Faneuil! 400 jobs coming. #jobfair Tues. July 25! @keithlawing @AmandaDuncanICT @Greater_Wichita @jefflongwellict— Workforce Centers (@workforcecenter) July 20, 2017
Along with the city, the Greater Wichita Partnership, Kansas Department of Commerce, Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas and Occidental Management assisted in the recruitment of Faneuil, according to a news release from the partnership.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments