A 4.2 magnitude quake in Oklahoma was felt Friday morning in south-central Kansas.
A 4.2 magnitude quake in Oklahoma was felt Friday morning in south-central Kansas. U.S. Geological Society
A 4.2 magnitude quake in Oklahoma was felt Friday morning in south-central Kansas. U.S. Geological Society

Local

July 14, 2017 9:18 AM

Earthquake felt in Wichita Friday morning

By Daniel Salazar

dsalazar@wichitaeagle.com

Multiple people in Wichita reported feeling an earthquake Friday morning.

They reported feeling the tremor at around 8:50 a.m.

Early reports indicate the earthquake had an epicenter in Oklahoma. The United States Geological Survey’s website displays a 4.2 magnitude earthquake near Stroud, Oklahoma at 8:47 a.m. That’s about half-way between Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

People across Oklahoma and southern Kansas reported the quake to the USGS, which also received scattered reports from people in northwest Arkansas and southwest Missouri.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more details become available.

How prepared or unprepared are you for an earthquake?

FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes."

FEMA

Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

KSHB helicopter shows toddler in stolen car being rescued by KCK police officer

View More Video