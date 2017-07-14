Earthquake felt in Wichita Friday morning

Multiple people in Wichita reported feeling an earthquake Friday morning.
They reported feeling the tremor at around 8:50 a.m.
Who else felt the #earthquake just now?— Dan Loving (@danloving) July 14, 2017
Yes, in Wichita! o.o;— Wildcat (@Butzengear) July 14, 2017
Yep, multiple family members in different places across NW Wichita— Dillon (@passwordistaco2) July 14, 2017
Early reports indicate the earthquake had an epicenter in Oklahoma. The United States Geological Survey’s website displays a 4.2 magnitude earthquake near Stroud, Oklahoma at 8:47 a.m. That’s about half-way between Tulsa and Oklahoma City.
People across Oklahoma and southern Kansas reported the quake to the USGS, which also received scattered reports from people in northwest Arkansas and southwest Missouri.
M4.2 #earthquake (#sismo) strikes 42 km SE of #Stillwater (#Oklahoma) 21 min ago. Effects reported by witnesses: pic.twitter.com/xJL9lxeQ09— EMSC (@LastQuake) July 14, 2017
This is a developing story, and will be updated as more details become available.
