UPDATE: Three children on bicycle hit by car in Haysville; one hospitalized

A simple summer bike ride by three young girls late Wednesday afternoon in Haysville ended in a way that gives every parent nightmares.
A car driving west in the 1400 block of East Kay Avenue in the Park Avenue Estates mobile home park struck the bicycle the children were riding at 5:18 p.m., Haysville Police Sgt. Amos Becker said.
Two of the girls, ages 2 and 10, suffered minor injuries but did not need to be taken to a hospital, Becker said. The third girl, who is 10, was standing on pegs on the front of the bike. The impact of the collision threw her from the bicycle.
She was taken to the hospital with potentially critical injuries. Becker said he did not have any updates on the girl’s condition on Wednesday night.
The woman driving the car stopped immediately and has cooperated with authorities, Becker said.
