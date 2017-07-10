Woman found unresponsive in pool had fallen in after medical issue

A woman was found unresponsive in a pool on Monday afternoon at Mobile Manor Estates, 2206 W. MacArthur, after a medical condition caused her to pass out and fall in, authorities say.
Wichita Police Officer Charley Davidson said the woman was with her small grandchild at the pool when she suffered from a medical issue.
“She then passed out and fell into the pool. A passer-by saw and pulled her out of the pool,” he said.
Someone called 911 to report the near drowning shortly after 12:20 p.m. The mobile home park is near Meridian Avenue.
The dispatcher said the woman was unresponsive when first responders arrived. She was upgraded to critical condition after they began trying to revive her, the dispatcher said.
Davidson said the woman didn’t ingest any water and was taken to the hospital for treatment of the medical condition.
