Stryker Soccer Complex, 2999 N. Greenwich, currently has 12 grass soccer fields and parking. By 2019, it will have all-artificial turf fields, updated amenities and a new two-field indoor facility.
Stryker Soccer Complex, 2999 N. Greenwich, currently has 12 grass soccer fields and parking. By 2019, it will have all-artificial turf fields, updated amenities and a new two-field indoor facility. Courtesy photo
Stryker Soccer Complex, 2999 N. Greenwich, currently has 12 grass soccer fields and parking. By 2019, it will have all-artificial turf fields, updated amenities and a new two-field indoor facility. Courtesy photo

Local

July 10, 2017 12:43 PM

Stryker Soccer Complex to host all-turf fields, indoor facility by 2019

By Delaney Hiegert

dhiegert@wichitaeagle.com

Stryker Soccer Complex will have upgraded artificial turf fields, improved lighting, locker rooms, a two-field indoor facility and more by the start of 2019.

The improvements are a part of a proposal package the city recently opened for bids.

Stryker Soccer Complex currently has 12 grass fields and parking, which takes up 49 of its available 106 acres.

The proposal outlines necessary construction in three categories:

▪ Existing fields upgrades, including improved grading, drainage, lighting and installation of artificial turf.

▪ New indoor facility, which includes two multisport fields, parking, lighting and access roads.

▪ Existing facilities upgrades, including an addition to the championship field building to house team locker rooms and an office area and additional seating.

The city has set Jan. 1, 2019, as the completion date for the project. However, the existing fields upgrades are set to be complete as early as May 31.

The bid deadline is July 28. Director of Park and Recreation Troy Houtman said the city typically takes anywhere from two to three weeks to approve and finalize a bid selection, depending on interest and the number of bids.

Delaney Hiegert: 316-268-6212, @Delaney_C

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

‘Many women find a sense of themselves in burlesque’

‘Many women find a sense of themselves in burlesque’ 1:33

‘Many women find a sense of themselves in burlesque’
Truck smashes into TV station 0:22

Truck smashes into TV station
DodgeBrawl 2017: ‘A lot of fun, a little competition’ 1:46

DodgeBrawl 2017: ‘A lot of fun, a little competition’

View More Video