Stryker Soccer Complex to host all-turf fields, indoor facility by 2019

Stryker Soccer Complex will have upgraded artificial turf fields, improved lighting, locker rooms, a two-field indoor facility and more by the start of 2019.
The improvements are a part of a proposal package the city recently opened for bids.
Stryker Soccer Complex currently has 12 grass fields and parking, which takes up 49 of its available 106 acres.
The proposal outlines necessary construction in three categories:
▪ Existing fields upgrades, including improved grading, drainage, lighting and installation of artificial turf.
▪ New indoor facility, which includes two multisport fields, parking, lighting and access roads.
▪ Existing facilities upgrades, including an addition to the championship field building to house team locker rooms and an office area and additional seating.
The city has set Jan. 1, 2019, as the completion date for the project. However, the existing fields upgrades are set to be complete as early as May 31.
The bid deadline is July 28. Director of Park and Recreation Troy Houtman said the city typically takes anywhere from two to three weeks to approve and finalize a bid selection, depending on interest and the number of bids.
Delaney Hiegert: 316-268-6212, @Delaney_C
Comments