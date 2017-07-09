Truck crashes into KAKE-TV building in west Wichita

A truck crashed into the facade of the KAKE-TV building in west Wichita late Sunday morning.
A call for an injury crash near 13th Street North and West Street went out just before noon on Sunday, according to a 911 dispatch supervisor. Shortly after the call, a pickup truck was seen smashed into the entry to the front of the KAKE building at 1500 N. West St.
The call went out as an injury accident, but the dispatch supervisor said nobody was transported from the scene for medical care.
KAKE news director Anthony Maisel said he was told the driver of the truck had a medical episode. He said nobody inside the building was hurt.
“It scared everyone, that’s for sure,” Maisel said. “There’s a lot of damage. Two big glass windows going into the front of the building were taken out.”
It appeared, based on tire tracks at the scene, the truck was likely traveling north on West Street before it veered off the road, into the KAKE parking lot and into the front of the building.
Police did not confirm Sunday afternoon that it was a medical condition that led the driver to go off the road, but Officer Charley Davidson said in an e-mail that no citation was issued at the scene.
