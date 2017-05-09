New Exploration Place exhibit gets donation from Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems is providing a cash gift as well as in-kind support for the Sedgwick County Science and Discovery Center’s new aviation exhibit, “Design Build Fly,” opening at Exploration Place on Dec. 2.
The gift will help the museum reach the $2 million mark of a $2.5 million fundraising goal, according to Jan Luth, Exploration Place director.
Spirit has asked for the museum to not reveal how much money it donated.
“Spirit specifically asked,” Luth said. “So, we will not disclose that. But it is a very sizable gift to be presenting, and they are providing us with tremendous in-kind support.”
The plane manufacturer is filming and editing a segment for the exhibit called “Wichita Stories,” Luth said, that tells the stories of workers from across the industry, focusing on the diversity of jobs and people.
Spirit is also helping Exploration Place create films in a 737 fuselage that will serve as the exhibit’s theater and is big enough to seat 10 people comfortably.
“They are really being a strong partner in helping us make this exhibit,” Luth said.
The $425,000 left to raise for the exhibit will create an endowment to maintain “Design Build Fly.”
The 5,100-square-foot exhibit will give visitors experiences on aviation careers centered on manufacturing and engineering. The company Roto is also helping develop and produce the exhibit.
“The industry is changing constantly as technology changes,” Luth said. “We need the exhibit to be fresh and reflect the industry in our community. The exhibit has to change over the years, and by endowing it, we can make changes every year.”
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
Comments