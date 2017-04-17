Local

April 17, 2017 9:52 AM

Man found dead in rural Sedgwick County

By Bryan Horwath

A man was found dead on a rural Sedgwick County road early Monday morning, according to a Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Lt. Lin Dehning said that deputies were called at about 7 a.m. to a rural location near 47th Street South and 127th Street East, which is southeast of Wichita.

Dehning said that deputies discovered a man’s body and a vehicle on 127th Street. The body had injuries, Dehning said.

According to 911 scanner traffic Monday morning, a man had possibly been set on fire. Dehning said that fire investigators had been called to the scene.

