Animal hospital to raise money for K9 Unit replacement

A Wichita animal hospital is hosting a K9 Unit fundraiser to help pay for replacing Rooster, the first police dog killed in the line of duty in Wichita’s history.
Rooster, a Belgian Malinois, died shortly after he was shot by a man who was confronted by police in south Wichita on March 18. He had been released by his handler and partner, Officer Daniel Gumm, to stop Kevin C. Perry, 25, from going back into a residence at Lamplighter Mobile Home Park, 23230 E. MacArthur, during a dispute.
Animal Hospital at Auburn Hills, 13303 W. Maple, will host an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday to raise money for the unit. Gary Stamps, one of the veterinarians at the hospital, is the vet for police dog Nash.
Nash and his K9 handler, Officer Dustin Nail, will give two demonstrations during the open house. Numerous local businesses have joined with the animal hospital to create the event.
Visitors can get free food from Texas Roadhouse and small Smoothie King smoothies, tour the animal hospital for prizes and get goodie bags. They can also purchase T-shirts, enter raffle drawings and bid in a silent auction.
