Local

April 14, 2017 6:53 PM

One person dead after crash in east Wichita

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

One person has died in a traffic crash in east Wichita on Friday night, authorities said.

The one-vehicle crash was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. at 13th and Rock Road, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. The vehicle struck a utility pole and then a privacy fence.

The driver was pinned in the wreckage and pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear whether the driver died as a result of a medical condition or from injuries sustained in the crash, the supervisor said.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cuddly critters: Baby animals at KC Zoo get extra TLC

Cuddly critters: Baby animals at KC Zoo get extra TLC 5:22

Cuddly critters: Baby animals at KC Zoo get extra TLC

Wichita State professor explores ancient Native American city 2:08

Wichita State professor explores ancient Native American city
Giant dragonfly sculpture flies over North Broadway 1:45

Giant dragonfly sculpture flies over North Broadway

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos