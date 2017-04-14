One person dead after crash in east Wichita

One person has died in a traffic crash in east Wichita on Friday night, authorities said.
The one-vehicle crash was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. at 13th and Rock Road, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. The vehicle struck a utility pole and then a privacy fence.
The driver was pinned in the wreckage and pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear whether the driver died as a result of a medical condition or from injuries sustained in the crash, the supervisor said.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
