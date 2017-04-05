Wednesday morning fire sends one to hospital

One person was transported to a local hospital following an east-side house fire Wednesday morning, according to the Wichita Fire Department.
Reported just before 8 a.m., the fire was at a residence on South San Pablo Lane, which is just off Lincoln.
Wichita Fire Marshal Brad Crisp said in an e-mail that one person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation. Crisp said the fire appeared to be cooking-related.
EMS will be transporting one patient to the hospital. Fire crews remain on scene. https://t.co/Tydc3fpTVK— WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) April 5, 2017
