April 3, 2017 8:36 AM

Wichita Collegiate student’s video from Italy goes viral

By Bryan Horwath

A Wichita Collegiate School student’s singing video from a spring break trip to Europe has gone viral.

While traveling with her Collegiate Madrigals ensemble in Italy – a trip that the singing group takes during odd-numbered years – Tiffany Ruan, 17, stopped at a wishing well in Venice to sing Leonard Cohen’s classic “Hallelujah.”

Ruan, a junior at the school, posted a 48-second video clip on Twitter of her singing into the well on March 27. As of Monday morning, the post had been re-tweeted more than 125,000 times and had received more than 300,000 likes.

“I heard this ringing and it sounded really cool,” Ruan said. “I looked over and saw my choir teacher with a group of students singing into (the well). I thought it was really cool, so I went over to record a video.”

