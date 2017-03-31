Long-acting contraception offered for free to qualifying women

Trust Women South Wind Women’s Center in Wichita is offering free or reduced-cost long-acting reversible contraception (LARCs) to about 75 women.
The program begins Monday, April 3, the four-year anniversary of the clinic’s opening. LARCs, which include IUDs (intrauterine devices), provide effective birth control for three to 10 years and are the most effective form of birth control available, according to the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
“This program will allow us to help women who do not wish to have children at this time but who might not be able to afford long-acting reversible contraception,” said Julie Burkhart, founder and CEO of Trust Women, in a news release.
Trust Women received an $88,640 grant from an anonymous donor to make LARCs available to qualified patients.
Women who have low incomes and those without insurance may call South Wind Women’s Center at 316-260-6934 to learn more about the program and to see if they qualify.
