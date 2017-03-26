Saturday crash in east Wichita claims life of driver

A man died Saturday after the minivan he was driving crashed into a another vehicle and then a sign in east Wichita, according to a release from Wichita police.
At about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, the 61-year-old man was driving a gold Dodge Caravan westbound on Central near the intersection of Central and Edgemoor when the minivan struck a Chevrolet Impala driven by a 27-year-old man.
Following the initial collision, the minivan left the roadway and struck a sign near the intersection, the release said. The driver of the minivan was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
It was unknown as of Sunday morning if a medical condition played a part in the crash, the release said. Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said it is unlikely that the deceased man’s name would be released until Monday at the earliest.
