Suicidal man, police dog shot in confrontation at mobile home park

A man was shot after a confrontation with police at a south Wichita mobile home park Saturday night, authorities said.
It was unclear whether the man shot himself or was shot by police.
A police K-9 dog was hurt in the incident as well.
The man was shot in the chest just before 8:30 p.m. at the Lamp Lighter Mobile Home Park at 2320 E. MacArthur, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. Officers responded to the report of a suicidal man at the park shortly before 8 p.m.
Shots were fired just before 8:30 p.m., the supervisor said. Officers lost sight of the man before he was found a short time later with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Wesley Medical Center for treatment.
