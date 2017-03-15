Local

March 15, 2017 11:43 AM

KC police: Body inside car pulled from river is Toni Anderson

By Amy Renee Leiker

aleiker@wichitaeagle.com

Kansas City police said Wednesday that the body found in a car pulled from the Missouri River late last week is missing Wichita woman Toni Anderson.

The department, in a tweet sent shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, said the body “has been positively identified.” Toni’s mother, Liz Anderson, previously confirmed to reporters that the body belonged her to daughter.

Toni Anderson, 20, was last seen Jan. 15 in Kansas City. For weeks her disappearance led to much speculation, including worry by her mother than she might have been lured into human trafficking. But her 2012 Ford Focus was pulled from the Missouri River alongside Plattle Landing Park near Parkville at about 6 p.m. Friday.

The car, the second pulled from the river Friday, was just a few feet off the bank. Police have said it doesn’t appear foul play was involved.

Toni Anderson's vehicle pulled from Missouri River

The vehicle belonging to Toni Anderson of Wichita who has been missing since Jan. 15, was pulled from the Missouri River on Friday evening in Parkville. The vehicle contained a woman's body, police said.

Keith Myers The Kansas City Star
 

Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

What do you do when you see your truck being stolen? Hop on board

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos