KC police: Body inside car pulled from river is Toni Anderson

Kansas City police said Wednesday that the body found in a car pulled from the Missouri River late last week is missing Wichita woman Toni Anderson.
The department, in a tweet sent shortly before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, said the body “has been positively identified.” Toni’s mother, Liz Anderson, previously confirmed to reporters that the body belonged her to daughter.
The female body found inside of the vehicle pulled from the MO River has been positively identified as Missing Person Toni Anderson 4/5/1996 pic.twitter.com/D7B5yveTom— Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) March 15, 2017
Toni Anderson, 20, was last seen Jan. 15 in Kansas City. For weeks her disappearance led to much speculation, including worry by her mother than she might have been lured into human trafficking. But her 2012 Ford Focus was pulled from the Missouri River alongside Plattle Landing Park near Parkville at about 6 p.m. Friday.
The car, the second pulled from the river Friday, was just a few feet off the bank. Police have said it doesn’t appear foul play was involved.
