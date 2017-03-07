Police: Witness saw SUV in fatal crash veer off road, strike tree

Police say the sole occupant of a red SUV that veered off the road and struck a tree in southeast Wichita on Monday night died from injuries suffered in the collision.
The name of the person who died was not released Tuesday because “investigators are still working to identify the victim,” Wichita police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said. “So no more information can be released at this time.”
Woodrow said another person saw a red SUV veer off the road in the 1700 block of South Greenwich and hit a tree at about 9:40 p.m. A 911 dispatcher said Monday that it caught fire after impact.
The person was declared dead at the scene. The death is the city’s fourth traffic fatality of 2017, Woodrow said.
