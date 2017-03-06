‘It’s nonstoppable’: 2 Kansas towns evacuated because of wildfire

A wildfire that swept out of control in southwest Kansas on Monday afternoon caused the evacuation of two Clark County communities.
The 76 residents of the small rural town of Englewood were ordered to leave at 3:25 p.m. Monday.
Twenty minutes later, Ashland’s 850 residents were ordered to leave their homes.
“This fire started in Oklahoma and came across the border in southwest Clark County,” said Millie Fudge, Clark County Emergency Preparedness coordinator. “It’s nonstoppable. All we are doing is protecting houses. That is all we can do.”
In nearby Ford County, firefighters worked to contain fires in Spearville and Bucklin, southeast of Dodge City. And a fire was moving north toward Bloom from Clark County, according to J.D. Gilbert, the Ford County administrator and public information officer.
The Dodge City Community College Student Activities Center has been opened for people affected by the fires.
The following areas in Ford County are being evacuated: Green Acres, Wilroads Gardens, 110 Spring and Marshall, U.S. 56 near Dodge City Raceway Park, South 113th and U.S. 56, plus Fort Dodge may also need to be evacuated.
