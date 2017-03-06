Local

March 6, 2017 12:23 PM

Wichita teen dies after skiing accident in Colorado

By Bryan Horwath

A Northwest High School student has died after being involved in a skiing accident in Colorado, according to the school’s principal.

Northwest principal Gil Alvarez confirmed in an e-mail Monday morning that Tess Smith, a sophomore at the school, died Sunday night.

Smith was being treated at an Aurora hospital, according to a GoFundMe page set up by a family friend. The page had raised more than $10,000 for Smith’s medical expenses as of late Monday morning.

