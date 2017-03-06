Wichita teen dies after skiing accident in Colorado

A Northwest High School student has died after being involved in a skiing accident in Colorado, according to the school’s principal.
Northwest principal Gil Alvarez confirmed in an e-mail Monday morning that Tess Smith, a sophomore at the school, died Sunday night.
Smith was being treated at an Aurora hospital, according to a GoFundMe page set up by a family friend. The page had raised more than $10,000 for Smith’s medical expenses as of late Monday morning.
Thoughts and prayers to the Smith family! So sorry! RIP Tess— NORTHWEST FOOTBALL (@NWGRIZZLYFB) March 6, 2017
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
