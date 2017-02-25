BTK’s daughter to publish book about the family horror

5:34 Tour of a doomsday bunker, inside luxury survival condos Pause

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

2:27 Where It All Began: The Anderson Creek Fire

0:27 High winds drive dust, smoke across Barber County

4:56 Hesston police chief talks about the Excel shooting

1:17 First-time use of McConnell hangar

1:48 First tour of the new library

2:35 Man suspected of running over officer charged with aggravated battery

1:12 Scenes from the Sunflower Cluster Dog Show