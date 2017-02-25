Fire leaves one dead in Hutchinson

An early-morning fire left one dead in Hutchinson Saturday.
The emergency call came minutes after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, the Hutchinson Fire Department reported in a prepared statement.
Firefighters when they arrived saw smoke and fire venting from a window of a small apartment, in the 1000 block of North Poplar, the fire department said.
Firefighters found a victim inside. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Reno County EMS, the fire department said.
Firefighters put out the flames in 20 minutes; it caused about $40,000 in damage, the fire department said.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
Contributing: Amy Renee Leiker
