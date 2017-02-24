Crews to tear down bridge over I-235 this weekend

The 25th Street bridge over I-235 is scheduled to be torn down beginning tonight, Feb. 24.
The work is part of a Kansas Department of Transportation project rebuilding five bridges on I-235, according to a news release from KDOT. Crews are expected to finish before 6 a.m. Monday.
Traffic on I-235 will be routed onto the ramps at 25th Street, the release said, and will stay open during the bridge demolition.
After the demolition, motorists will no longer be able to get to I-235 from 25th Street until a new bridge and new ramps are built. The bridge is scheduled to be done in November, the release said.
More information about the bridge project and other KDOT projects in the Wichita area can be found here: https://www.ksdot.org/WichitaMetro/default.asp
Comments