Zoo welcomes another baby gorilla

It’s another baby gorilla!
A Western lowland gorilla was born on Wednesday at the Sedgwick County Zoo and is the first-born for gorillas Kigali, 22, and Matt, 23.
The baby – it’s too soon to announce whether it is a girl or boy – has been observed nursing, clinging to its mom and looking strong.
For now, the new gorilla family is not on display to zoo visitors.
This marks the second gorilla born at the Sedgwick County Zoo and the second time Matt has been a father. Last August, a Western lowland gorilla was born at the zoo with Barika, 15, and Matt.
The Western lowland gorilla is found in the tropical forest of western Africa, from southern Nigeria to the Congo River.
In 2007, Western lowland gorillas, the only species seen in zoos, were declared critically endangered by the World Conservation Union.
Less than a decade ago, it was estimated there were 100,000 Western lowland gorillas in Africa. Now, those numbers are closer to 30,000. Many of the gorillas have been killed by humans or by disease.
In the wild, gorillas live in groups of three or four females with one male.
