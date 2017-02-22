Local

February 22, 2017 2:17 PM

Zoo welcomes another baby gorilla

By Beccy Tanner

btanner@wichitaeagle.com

It’s another baby gorilla!

A Western lowland gorilla was born on Wednesday at the Sedgwick County Zoo and is the first-born for gorillas Kigali, 22, and Matt, 23.

The baby – it’s too soon to announce whether it is a girl or boy – has been observed nursing, clinging to its mom and looking strong.

For now, the new gorilla family is not on display to zoo visitors.

This marks the second gorilla born at the Sedgwick County Zoo and the second time Matt has been a father. Last August, a Western lowland gorilla was born at the zoo with Barika, 15, and Matt.

Baby gorilla makes her debut

On Wednesday morning, Barika and her 2-week-old baby girl, as well as other gorilla family members, made their public debut together in the Downing Gorilla Forest dayroom.Matt, the gorilla father, is attentive and protective, according to a news release issued by the Sedgwick County Zoo. Other family members Kigali and Kivu are curious and intrigued by the baby gorilla. (Bo Rader / Kansas.com)

brader@wichitaeagle.com
 

The Western lowland gorilla is found in the tropical forest of western Africa, from southern Nigeria to the Congo River.

In 2007, Western lowland gorillas, the only species seen in zoos, were declared critically endangered by the World Conservation Union.

Less than a decade ago, it was estimated there were 100,000 Western lowland gorillas in Africa. Now, those numbers are closer to 30,000. Many of the gorillas have been killed by humans or by disease.

In the wild, gorillas live in groups of three or four females with one male.

Sedgwick County Zoo's baby gorilla is starting to crawl

Alika, a five-month-old western lowland gorilla at the Sedgwick County Zoo, has started to crawl and venture out a little from her mother, Barika's arms. Senior keeper Danielle Decker is excited to see in the coming months how Alika will start moving around more independently and start interacting with the other gorillas. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com
 

Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Mother thinks missing Wichita woman is victim of human trafficking

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos