Wichita chiropractor takes flak for ‘lip-stick’ menstrual product

A Wichita chiropractor has decided to free women from tampons, pads and the stigma of periods, and he plans to do so with adhesive “feminine lip-stick,” according to his company website and Facebook page.
The “lip-stick” has been patented but not manufactured. According to the now unavailable Mensez Facebook page, it is a natural combination of amino acids and oil applied to the labia that keeps menstrual blood contained and washes away with urine.
“I don’t want to offend anyone in any of this,” Dan Dopps, CEO and president at Wichita-based Mensez Technologies, said in a phone interview. “It’s a good option that if women will actually consider, they will see it will improve their lives.”
A Facebook post containing a screenshot of the original post and of Dopps’ LinkedIn page has been shared nearly 2,000 times.
Dopps also owns Dopps Chiropractic Clinic at 8114 W. Central, according to his brother Brad Dopps. The clinic is independent of the other Dopps Chiropractic clinics in Wichita, and family members have disavowed the product.
Dan Dopps said the project is a culmination of years of work and that several manufacturers have expressed interest, although he wouldn’t say which ones.
The product is a “mild adhesive,” he said, similar to a sticky note.
Thea Butler, 26, shared screenshots of the “feminine lip-stick” after seeing screenshots of the post and realizing Dopps worked only a few minutes from her mother’s house.
A Wichita native, Butler has spent the past few years in Arkansas.
“I thought it was satire at first, and then I started looking at it, and I was like no, this guy has got to be serious,” Butler said over the phone.
Butler was one of many who responded with incredulity. Comments ranged from calling for Dopps to glue his mouth shut to asking whether he understood basic female anatomy.
The Mensez account shot back.
“Yes, I am a man and you as a woman, should have come up with a better solution then diapers and plugs, but you didn’t,” read a comment from the now-unavailable Mensez Facebook account. “Reason being women are focused on and distracted by your period 25% of the time, making them far less productive then they could be.”
Brad Dopps, who owns the Dopps Chiropractic Clinic at 5119 E. Kellogg, said all Dopps Chiropractic Clinics are individually owned.
“None of us agree with what he’s doing or trying to do,” Brad Dopps said over the phone. “We have tried to control his concept and marketing, and we have been unable to prevent his freedom of thought, expression and speech.”
Fred Dopps, another brother who owns a clinic at 2243 S. Meridian, said his brother’s idea has been “an embarrassment.”
“Dan’s a great chiropractor, and he’s helped many people, but this has nothing to do with chiropractic, and I personally told him it was a bad idea to associate his name with the product,” Fred Dopps said over the phone. “I didn’t think it was in his best interest or the family name, which we’ve tried hard to build in this community.”
Katherine Burgess: 316-268-6400, @KathsBurgess
Comments