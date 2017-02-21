Wichita chiropractor takes flak for ‘lip-stick’ menstrual product

0:36 Downtown revival makes Wichita more competitive Pause

4:51 Drone captures latest progress on Maize school bond projects

0:40 Royals catcher Salvador Perez gets hit by Lorenzo Cain's backswing

10:10 Gregg Marshall talks about being in the top 25

11:56 K-State coach Bruce Weber talks about Monday's loss to Kansas

1:38 Nahola Fitness Center opens new pickleball courts

1:57 Preview of 'The Keeper,' episode 5 of Wichita 'Lockup'

2:00 An advance look at the new Warren 21 adult-only theater

1:48 How to make bacon roses for your Valentine