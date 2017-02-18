Local

February 18, 2017 10:44 PM

Ramps at Kellogg, I-235 to close Sunday night

By Julie Mah



If you travel I-235 to get to Kellogg, you most likely will have to find another way to get downtown this week.

The ramp from southbound I-235 to eastbound Kellogg will be closed starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, according to a Kansas Department of Transportation news release. The eastbound Kellogg ramp to northbound I-235 also will be closed. Both ramps will be closed until Saturday, Feb. 25.

The closures are part of ongoing work to redo the I-235/Kellogg interchange, which began November 2015.

In other road construction in Wichita:

▪ On Monday, the eastbound K-96 ramp to westbound Kellogg will close until November 2021 for the construction of two bridges over the Kansas Turnpike and other work, the release said.

▪ The 25th Street bridge over I-235 is scheduled to be demolished this coming weekend, from Friday night through early Monday morning.

▪ On Sunday, Feb. 26, the two ramps on the north side of the I-235/Kellogg interchange will close until Saturday, March 4.

