Fire damages construction business in southwest Wichita

Fire heavily damaged a business in southwest Wichita on Friday night.
A motorist called 911 to report that Diamond Engineering at 3512 W. Pawnee was on fire shortly before 6:25 p.m., Deputy Chief Tammy Snow said. The construction business is a few blocks east of West Street.
Fire crews arrived on the scene and quickly called for a second alarm because the fire was so intense, Snow said. Fire crews took on a defensive posture and extinguished the blaze in about an hour.
The business was closed at the time of the fire, Snow said. No one was inside the metal building and no injuries were reported.
The fire investigation unit is on the scene to determine how the fire started, Snow said. No damage estimate has been released.
