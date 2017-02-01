Update: One injured in car accident in east Wichita

One person was injured after a car struck a bridge overpass in east Wichita at around lunchtime Wednesday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
The car was traveling east on K-96 when it left the highway at about noon, the KHP said. The car struck the bridge overpass at 13th Street and became wedged underneath. Emergency scanner reports initially said the car was on fire.
One person was taken to a local hospital in potentially critical condition, the highway patrol said.
This is a breaking news situation and we’ll have more details as they become available.
