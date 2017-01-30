Kansas universities, refugee groups grapple with order’s impact

The impact of President Donald Trump’s executive order on refugees and immigrants is being felt across the globe, including in Kansas.
Trump signed an executive order on immigration Friday afternoon that prompted legal challenges and airport protests over the weekend.
The order suspends all refugee admissions for 120 days and blocks Syrian refugees from entering the U.S. indefinitely.
Marla Schmidt, the field office director at Episcopal Migration Ministries-Wichita, said her organization was planning to resettle about 170 refugees in the Wichita area during the federal fiscal year, which began last October. She said about 60 refugees have been settled so far.
Schmidt said she has had difficult conversations over the past couple of days with refugees already here who were expecting family members to go through the process soon.
“They’re highly concerned, and they have many questions what (the order) means for them and family they were hoping to join them,” she said.
“ ‘Can my sister come?’ That’s the hard part,” Schmidt said.
The International Rescue Committee of Wichita and Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas have also worked to resettle refugees in Kansas.
About 1,053 refugees settled in Kansas during 2016, including 581 in Wichita, according to data maintained by the State Department.
The executive order also blocked citizens from seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days. Those countries are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.
Wichita State University says 41 of its international students are from those countries. Most are from Iran.
WSU may have other students who were born in those countries but have become permanent U.S. residents or naturalized citizens.
The university planned to notify those students on Monday about not traveling outside of the United States, said Vince Altum, WSU’s executive director of international education.
Because all of this is still in flux, we’re not recommending that they travel internationally.
Vince Altum, Wichita State’s executive director of international education
“Because all of this is still in flux, we’re not recommending that they travel internationally, that they remain in the U.S.,” he said.
Altum said the immediate impact on international students was lessened, in part, because the semester is already underway. He said he hoped the order would be further clarified before students can leave the country at the end of the spring semester.
“Hopefully, we’ll have more clarity on how this rule will affect students,” he said.
Altum said international students from other Muslim-majority countries should avoid leaving the country as well because the scope of the order could be expanded in the coming months.
“This could change really at any time,” he added. “Just to be on the safe side, it’s probably best for anyone from a majority Muslim country to not risk leaving the U.S. and not being able to enter later.”
The University of Kansas is advising passport holders, citizens, nationals, and dual nationals from the affected countries “to avoid international travel until there is some clarification of the situation.”
“I want to assure you we are coordinating with our international programs staff, immigration experts and peer universities to fully understand the implications of the new federal policies,” Chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little said in a Sunday statement.
Kansas State University said an initial count showed 63 students were from the seven countries.
“K-State deeply values the contributions of our international family members and regrets the disruption this situation is causing in their lives,” said President Richard Myers said in a Sunday statement. “As a public research university with global connections, we are concerned about the detrimental effects of this policy on those pursuing academic studies and research.”
Pittsburg State University announced Monday that one student was from a country affected by the executive order.
Even one Pittsburg State University student being adversely affected is important to us.
PSU President Steve Scott
“However, that does not diminish our concerns, as even one Pittsburg State University student being adversely affected is important to us,” said President Steve Scott in a statement. “We will be reaching out to this individual and to all of our international students and faculty to offer reassurance and assistance.”
