Update: Beba the monkey, who had been missing, found on WSU campus

0:44 Is that a guitar in your pants? Pause

1:13 Hunters' tribute to a 'million-dollar dog'

1:08 Vigil for Toni Anderson, missing Wichita woman

1:03 Train smashes into semi at crossing

1:02 Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director

2:14 Paul Suellentrop and Bob Lutz discuss WSU's win over SIU

3:48 ICT Restaurant Recipes - Chicken makhani

2:02 Sneak peek of new Sprouts Farmers Market

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night