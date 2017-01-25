Update: Beba the monkey, who had been missing, found on WSU campus

A marmoset monkey wearing a pink diaper got loose loose on the Wichita State University campus, a university spokesman said Wednesday morning.
“Not making this up, this is not April Fool’s,” spokesman Joe Kleinsasser said.
The monkey, named Beba, may not have survived his escape, his owner said.
At 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday, the monkey’s owner, WSU student Muhamad Mansour, told The Eagle by phone that Beba had just been found, that he was with him at that moment, and “It doesn’t look good.”
“I am not sure if it is dead or alive,” he said. He sounded upset.
“I can’t talk about it now.”
Beba was rushed to a veterinarian immediately after it was found outside Eck Stadium this morning, Kleinsasser said.
“It was brought inside, and I don’t think it was responding,” he said. “But whether it was in shock, or unconscious, we don’t know, so it was taken to a vet to see what can be done.
“The monkey has been loose since last night,” Kleinsasser said. “Apparently it’s a student pet, and apparently the student usually keeps it in the car when he’s in class. And apparently it got out of the car.”
The temperature got below freezing in Wichita Tuesday night.
Marmosets are New World monkeys with long, cute fluffy tails; they are native to Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Peru.
A story about Beba and Mansour, published in August in the Sunflower, the WSU student newspaper, quoted Mansour as saying that he had raised Beba, bottle-feeding her from the time he acquired her in Florida when she was 2 days old.
Mansour, who told the paper he is a Palestinian studying international business at WSU, said in the story that he’d brought Beba along to Wichita Eisenhower National Airport to help greet international students coming off the planes.
He’s also used her to make friends with youngsters.
“She’ll be playing with kids,” he told the Sunflower. “Sometimes kids cried because I had to leave. One of my friends had a four-year-old, and when I left, she started crying real bad.” And she was like, ‘The monkey is leaving!’ So I had to go back and sit a little bit longer to calm her down before I left again.”
WSUPD reports that a marmoset monkey may be loose on campus. The monkey was last seen at Lot 10 on the north side of campus. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/bmZQyyBqTa— Wichita State (@WichitaState) January 25, 2017
The animal is not believed to be dangerous -- but if you see the animal, please do not interact with it. Call WSUPD at 316-978-3450. (2/2)— Wichita State (@WichitaState) January 25, 2017
Roy Wenzl: 316-268-6219, @roywenzl
Comments