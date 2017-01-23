Wichita man dead in motorcycle-pickup truck crash

A 37-year-old Wichita man was killed in a traffic collision early Sunday evening in northwestern Sedgwick County.
Justin D. Epley was driving a 2013 Honda motorcycle when a 24-year-old man driving a 2000 Ford pickup failed to yield to him at 21st Street and 167th Street West at about 5:30 p.m., the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release e-mailed Monday morning. Epley, who was eastbound on 21st, struck the pickup truck in the intersection. The truck, driven by Jacob E. Cross, was southbound on 167th at the time.
Epley died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. A 21-year-old woman riding with Cross suffered minor injuries.
The impact also caused the pickup to crash into a 2012 GMC SUV stopped at a stop sign, the sheriff’s office said. The crash remained under investigation Monday.
Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker
