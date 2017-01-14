UPDATE: Woman killed in south Wichita collision

One person has died as the result of a collision in south Wichita on Saturday night, authorities said.
The two-vehicle collision was reported at 6:35 p.m. at the intersection of Hydraulic and 47th Street South, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. A woman reportedly in her 60s was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She later died, police confirmed.
Westbound 47th Street South was closed in the aftermath of the collision. Weather did not appear to play a role, the supervisor said, because temperatures were above freezing at the time.
