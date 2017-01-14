‘Doc’ caretakers find shelter from the storm for historic warbird

The caretakers of “Doc,” the restored World War II B-29 bomber, have found temporary shelter to protect the historic plane from the ice storm in Wichita this weekend.
Doc’s Friends Inc. reached an agreement with a local company to store the plane, not only from the coming ice but from spring weather later this year.
“The owners of Air Capital Flight Line in Wichita have been very accommodating and helpful to our restoration efforts since they purchased the facility from Boeing,” said Josh Wells, Doc’s Friends spokesman. “This is another example of their willingness to go above and beyond to help us keep our historic warbird safe.”
“We are concerned that the approaching ice storm and ice accumulation could be potentially devastating to the airplane’s flight control surfaces and exterior skin,” Wells said in a statement Saturday.
“Not only are we concerned about ice, but we’re also concerned about snow, and even springtime weather threats. Any weather-related damage to Doc could delay or even derail our mission of operating Doc as a flying museum for years to come.”
The plane’s caretakers are also working on a new flight schedule for Doc for 2017. Announcements will come later, Wells said.
They will also soon announce the location of a future home/hangar for Doc, and a time line for construction, Wells said.
