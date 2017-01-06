Family falls through ice on pond in Moundridge; mother, son die

A trip to small-town Kansas to visit relatives turned into a tragedy for a California family on Friday.
All three members of the family — including an 8-year-old boy — fell through the ice that had formed on the lake on the north end of William P. Pack Memorial Park on Friday afternoon, according to a statement released by Moundridge Police Chief Jay Kessler.
Emergency services were alerted just after 3:30 p.m. about the incident at the park in Moundridge, which is in McPherson County about 45 miles north of Wichita. The 44-year-old mother was taken to Newton Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 4:58 p.m.
The boy was transported to Wesley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 5:14 p.m., Kessler said. The father, 43, was treated at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Wichita and released.
The names of the victims are being withheld pending the notification of relatives.
