Local

January 4, 2017 12:24 PM

Sedgwick County Zoo raises ticket prices

By Bryan Horwath

bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

Admission prices at the Sedgwick County Zoo have gone up.

Beginning Jan. 1, regular admission for children between the ages of 3 and 11 now costs $11.95, an increase of $2 from 2016. The price of admission for adults increased by $1 to $15.95.

Children 2 and under can still get in for free and it will still cost seniors (62 and up) $11.95 to visit the zoo in 2017.

Zoo spokeswoman Melissa Graham said the increases were made because of higher operating costs for the facility. The price for a regular child admission to the zoo increased by $1 from 2015 to 2016, Graham said.

Sedgwick County Zoo's baby gorilla is starting to crawl

Alika, a five-month-old western lowland gorilla at the Sedgwick County Zoo, has started to crawl and venture out a little from her mother, Barika's arms. Senior keeper Danielle Decker is excited to see in the coming months how Alika will start moving around more independently and start interacting with the other gorillas. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com

Zoo elephants take a dip in new pool

Sedgwick County Zoo elephants go swimming on Saturday. Video courtesy of Lauren Ripple.

mriedl@wichitaeagle.com
 

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Restaurants we lost in 2016

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos