Sedgwick County Zoo raises ticket prices

Admission prices at the Sedgwick County Zoo have gone up.
Beginning Jan. 1, regular admission for children between the ages of 3 and 11 now costs $11.95, an increase of $2 from 2016. The price of admission for adults increased by $1 to $15.95.
Children 2 and under can still get in for free and it will still cost seniors (62 and up) $11.95 to visit the zoo in 2017.
Zoo spokeswoman Melissa Graham said the increases were made because of higher operating costs for the facility. The price for a regular child admission to the zoo increased by $1 from 2015 to 2016, Graham said.
