‘Svi’ goes coast-to-coast, internet goes crazy

It wasn’t just the fact that the Kansas men’s basketball team beat Kansas State on Tuesday in Lawrence, it was the way it happened that had the internet abuzz.
With the game tied 88-88 in the closing seconds, Kansas guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk inbounded the ball next to the Jayhawks’ basket with 5.6 seconds to play. The junior from the Ukraine then received the ball back on a pass from just beyond the halfcourt line.
On only two dribbles, “Svi,” as he is known, made it to the Kansas State goal for a game-winning layup as time expired. To the naked eye, it appeared that Mykhailiuk should have been called for a traveling violation, though no whistle came.
Replays clearly showed that Mykhailiuk took too many steps, but it didn’t change the outcome – Kansas won, 90-88.
What. A. Finish.— ESPN (@espn) January 4, 2017
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk hit this layup at the buzzer to help Kansas hold off Kansas State 90-88: https://t.co/uzLzvEBCFp
Immediately after the basket, social media went wild as players, fans, commentators, sports writers and Kansas state lawmakers all weighed in on the strange finish to the game between the Sunflower State rivals. Following are some of the best reactions on Twitter.
Wildcats walk off frustrated by Mykhailiuk’s apparent walk https://t.co/lcIiDeBehn— Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) January 4, 2017
Wildcats walk off frustrated by Mykhailiuk’s apparent walk https://t.co/lcIiDeBehn— Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) January 4, 2017
Wildcats walk off frustrated by Mykhailiuk’s apparent walk https://t.co/lcIiDeBehn— Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) January 4, 2017
Wildcats walk off frustrated by Mykhailiuk’s apparent walk https://t.co/lcIiDeBehn— Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) January 4, 2017
WHAT DO THESE GUYS HAVE IN COMMON— Jayhawk-Talk.com (@JayhawkTalk) January 4, 2017
MARCO POLO
CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS
FERDINAND MAGELLAN
SVI MYKHAILIUK
FAMOUS TRAVELERS OF THE WORLD
It's hard when you have to beat KU and the officials. Mykhailiuk walked from the Ukraine to Kansas to hit that game winner— Dalton Schoen (@dschoen5) January 4, 2017
"Even in Europe that's a travel"..nice @franfraschilla— Dan Dakich (@dandakich) January 4, 2017
We all know.....— Barry Brown (@barrybrown_05) January 4, 2017
Pack your bags. Don't forget your passport.— DJ Johnson ♠ (@DJAboveIt) January 4, 2017
No statement needed, everybody knows they blew the call, would run out of paper apologizing for all the blown calls in that game https://t.co/zSLSlSNNIw— Michael Kogler (@KCsportsaholic) January 4, 2017
The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today https://t.co/TkmTzYAx5W pic.twitter.com/dDEy1pzyyH— BI Sports (@BI_Sports) January 4, 2017
January 4, 2017
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments