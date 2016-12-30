Local

December 30, 2016 3:54 PM

Another gorilla at the Sedgwick County Zoo is pregnant

By Daniel Salazar

Sedgwick County Zoo's baby gorilla is starting to crawl

Alika, a five-month-old western lowland gorilla at the Sedgwick County Zoo, has started to crawl and venture out a little from her mother, Barika's arms. Senior keeper Danielle Decker is excited to see in the coming months how Alika will start moving around more independently and start interacting with the other gorillas. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Another baby gorilla is on the way at the Sedgwick County Zoo.

Deputy zoo director Ryan Gulker confirmed the zoo has another pregnant gorilla, with a baby expected sometime in February.

Gulker said they got indications several months ago that a female gorilla was pregnant.

“We’ve subsequently confirmed it with ultrasound,” Gulker said. “So far so good.”

The expectant mother is Kigali, a 22-year-old female who came from the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. to Wichita in October 2013.

The father is Matt, a 23-year-old male gorilla who was also the father of the first gorilla born at the Sedgwick County Zoo earlier this year.

That was Alika, a female Western lowland gorilla born in early August. Her mom was Barika.

Gulker said that experience would help Kigali in motherhood since gorillas learn how to care for their offspring from other gorillas.

“The good news is that Kigali has been able to watch her, Barika, and her baby and get some experience on how to care for a baby,” Gulker said.

“We’ll always be very mindful that she’s a first-time mom and keep an eye on that,” he said of Kigali.

The newborn Alika is on public display now, although mainly indoors because of the weather.

“We still have an over-abundance of caution,” Gulker said.

Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791

