Merry Christmas front pages of The Eagle from the past few years

The Eagle’s photo staff gets pretty antsy around the start of December while checking the weather forecast.
Snow is not a requirement for the front-page Christmas Day photo, but it sure helps make a pretty picture.
The tradition of using a photo as the front page on Christmas Day was started in 2001 by then-editor Rick Thames. He wanted to give readers a Christmas gift by highlighting a holiday photo.
Some of the places photographed over the years include Botanica, Friends University, College Hill and scenes in rural Kansas.
Photojournalist Bo Rader loves to drive backroads all over the state throughout the year and make mental notes of picturesque things he sees. Rader says the biggest challenge is trying to remember where they are when December rolls around.
This year’s photo was shot by Rader in Wichita, but you will have to look at The Eagle or Kansas.com on Christmas Day to see where.
In the meantime, here are some of our previous Christmas front pages to get you into the holiday spirit, or to help keep you there.
