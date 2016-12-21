Kansas Food Bank receives $10,000 from Union Pacific Foundation

The Kansas Food Bank announced Wednesday it has received a $10,000 donation from the Union Pacific Foundation.
According to a news release, the donation will be used to purchase food and fresh produce, which will be dispersed to the food bank’s partner agencies in 85 counties.
Brian Walker, president and CEO of the Kansas Food Bank, said in a release that the funds would be used to “help put missing meals on the table of many hungry neighbors.”
In Kansas, more than 14 percent of the state’s population struggles with food shortages, and 35 percent of those do not qualify for government assistance, the release said.
The Kansas Food Bank provided more than 11 million meals for people in need last year, according to the release.
Comments