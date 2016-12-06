Girl, 9, who inspired archers everywhere dies of rare cancer

The 9-year-old cancer victim who sparked an outpouring of support and love from fellow archers from 50 states and seven nations has died. Addison Adams died Monday afternoon at her parents’ home in Goddard.
On a table in her parents’ home sits a glass vase holding a bouquet of about 75 arrows sent from as far away as Ecuador and Japan to show support for the girl’s family.
“This is going to be an heirloom,” Kindra Adams, Addison’s mother, said as she looked at the arrows on Friday. “If we ever move, it’ll be wrapped in bubble wrap or whatever it takes to keep it safe. This will always be important to Chris (Addison’s father) and me.”
Christina Jones, Addison’s archery coach, said the tribute was perfect for the red-haired girl who deeply loved shooting arrows at targets.
The process, she added, helped her, Addison’s family and, in most cases, the people who sent their support.
Addison had DIPG, a rare form of terminal brain cancer that affects only young children and is almost always fatal. She was diagnosed in February and became unresponsive about six weeks ago.
In mid-November, The Eagle published a story about how a Facebook post by Jones, telling about Addison’s illness and love of archery, quickly spread. First, southeast Kansas bow hunter Ray Huff said he was moved to tears as he read the post while hunting. He immediately placed an “A” on his favored arrow in honor of Addison, saying she would be a part of every hunt he has.
Then a photo of his arrow and the “A for Addison” concept made its way to bow hunting and target archery sites around the world. Jones heard from more than 1,000 archers who’d put A’s on their arrows to honor the girl.
The idea spread through social media and by word of mouth as one archer asked another about the A on the arrow in their quiver, then got their entire families and other friends involved. Some mailed photos of arrows to Jones to share with Addison’s family. Others mailed the actual arrows.
They came from children younger than Addison, world-class target archers and accomplished big-game bow hunters. Entire target-shooting teams at some elementary schools marked up to 200 arrows.
Wichita’s Diamond Archery, Addison’s favored range, agreed to collect the arrows to be made into a bouquet for Addison’s family.
A local family commissioned an artist to make a swirling glass vase with a line of purple, Addison’s favorite color, within. Only about half the arrows sent will fit in the vase. The rest will probably be made into a wall display to honor Addison and the support from the archery community and will be placed at Diamond Archery.
Kindra Adams and Jones said it’s a bit overwhelming to stand before the vase and all of those arrows. Many of the arrows carry messages to Addison or her parents.
Addison’s family is thrilled with the attention the project has brought to DIPG and other childhood cancers. They also said the sign of support has been so valuable as they’ve dealt with every parent’s worst nightmare: the loss of their young child.
Jones said others gained a lot from the project.
“It’s made so many more people stop and realize just how precious life is and how important family is,” Jones said. “I had so many people tell me this has been a life-changing event for them. We had people mend broken relationships because of this. I can’t tell you how many times I heard that someone was hugging their kids more or spending more time with their family. Seeing the ‘A’ on an arrow got some to stop and just give thanks for what they have every time they took their bow hunting.”
Many, like Huff, say they’ll always have an “A” on an arrow in their quiver to take Addison hunting with them in spirit.
For weeks, Jones and Addison’s family wondered whether the comatose girl had any idea the good she’d brought upon so many. Jones said she’s sure her friend knows now.
She laughed at the thought of a new angel in heaven shooting purple arrows off a harp string.
“Oh, if there’s a way to shoot an arrow up there, she’s already figured it out,” Jones said. “That would be just so Addison.”
Michael Pearce: 316-268-6382, @PearceOutdoors
