Truesdell Middle School student brings weapon to school

A student brought a weapon to Truesdell Middle School on Wednesday and showed it to other students on the bus ride home, according to a note from the principal sent to parents Thursday night.
“The safety of our students and staff is a top priority here at Truesdell,” the message from principal Terrell Davis said. “We received a report that a student brought a weapon to school on Wednesday and showed it to others on the bus ride home. We immediately contacted the Wichita Police Department and are assisting them with the investigation. The students involved will face appropriate disciplinary action.
“We take these matters seriously and will not tolerate anything that could potentially harm students,” the message said. “I want to thank those students who reported it to our staff. Our students know about ‘see something, say something.’ I appreciate the trust our students have to tell our staff to keep everyone safe.”
The district has a zero tolerance policy with respect to weapons. In an e-mail response to questions, Wichita school district spokeswoman Susan Arensman said the weapon was a gun and that the student faces disciplinary action in accordance with board policy.
Wichita police officers were at the school Thursday as part of the investigation into the incident, Arensman said.
Wichita police have not said whether the student was arrested.
