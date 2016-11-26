How to help: The 2016 nonprofit wish list

The Eagle asked nonprofits and charitable groups in Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties to submit their holiday wish lists.
The lists are from a range of charities – from homeless services to health care – and seek a variety of things, including volunteer help.
For more information, contact the charity directly. The nonprofit wish list also is available on Kansas.com.
ANIMAL SERVICES
Hope in the Valley Equine Rescue and Sanctuary, 9025 N. Broadway, Valley Center, 67147 316-519-4129, hopeinthevalleyequinerescue.org. Rescues horses and other equine from abuse and neglect, bring to optimum health and adopt them into forever homes. Needs: Gift cards to farm supply stores; water tank heaters; senior feed for mares and foals; feed; volunteers.
Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, 67219, 316-524-9196, www.kshumane.org. The Kansas Humane Society is a community resource for pets and people dedicated to enhancing the welfare of all companion animals. Needs: Cash; puppy and kitten milk replacement formula; canned dog and cat food; dog and cat treats and toys; volunteers; foster homes.
Pals Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 47342, Wichita, 67201, 316-990-3647, palsrescue.org. Placing animals in need in forever homes. Needs: Foster parents; new or good used dog collars and leashes; premium dog and cat food; clumping and non-clumping cat litter; volunteers.
Spay-Neuter Kansas, 319 S. Hydraulic, Wichita, 67211, 316-263-4200, www.spayneuterkansas.com. We do low-cost to no-cost spay and neuters for pets of low-income households. Our mission is to reduce the pet overpopulation and thus reduce the number of dogs and cats that are put to sleep at our local animal shelters. Needs: Clinic supplies (paper towels, alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, high efficiency liquid detergent, distilled water); office supplies (pink, green, orange, blue and white copy paper, pens, pencils); volunteers; cash.
BASIC NEEDS
Bread of Life Wichita, 3033 S. Hillside, Wichita, 67216, 316-683-8641, breadoflifewichita.com. For 26 years, Bread of Life has served those in need by providing food, clothing and encouragement on a weekly basis. Needs: Cash to purchase boxed, canned and frozen food for distribution; gently used clothing for men, women, children and infants.
Haysville Community Outreach 141 N. Lamar, Haysville, 67060, 316-524-6302. Provide Thanksgiving and Christmas for eligible residents of USD 261. Needs: Cash; toys; canned food; fresh meat and dairy.
Kansas Food Bank Warehouse, 1919 E. Douglas, Wichita, 67211, 316-265-3663, www.kansasfoodbank.org. Provide hunger relief to food-insecure Kansans. Needs: Two new pallet jacks; new cargo van; peanut butter.
The Lord’s Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, 67214, 316-266-4966, thelordsdiner.org. Feed the hungry of our community. Needs: 10-pound cans of fruit and vegetables; large bags of rice or beans; ground beef; coffee; sugar.
Westside Good Neighbor Center, 4500 W. 13th St., Wichita, 67203, 316-729-8607, Westsidegnc.org. Provide food for the hungry. Needs: Help unloading our truck on Tuesday afternoon; cash for food purchase from the Kansas Foodbank; prayers.
CHILDREN’S SERVICES
Children First: CEO Kansas, P.O. Box 2385, Wichita, 67201, 316-303-4083. Children First: CEO Kansas is a nonprofit organization in Wichita with a mission to assist in equalizing educational opportunities for the children of low-income families. Needs: Student backpacks; student hygiene items; classroom supplies; children socks; reusable shopping bags.
Eckerd Kids, 1999 N. Amidon, Suite 232, Wichita, 67203, 316-440-5536, www.eckerd.org. We provide foster care and preventative Juvenile Justice services to children in foster care and services to prevent children from coming into the Juvenile Justice system. Needs: Gift cards for basic needs; groceries; hygiene supplies; clothing; toys and gift cards for children; art and crafts supplies; children’s books; bags and suitcases for children; cash.
Girls on the Run Heart of Kansas, 111 N. Mosley, Suite 202, Wichita, 67205, 316-749-8090, www.girlsontherunks.org. We inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum that creatively integrates running. Needs: Gift cards to purchase healthy snacks; new running shoes (kids sizes and women’s sizes); office supplies (copy paper, small poster board, large envelopes); stamps; book cases.
Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland, 360 Lexington, Wichita, 67218, 888-686-6468, www.kansasgirlscouts.org. Building girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. Needs: Five new laptop computers; 20 new youth and adult personal flotation devices; Six 6-foot folding tables and stacking chairs; 25 5-inch camp mattresses; printer paper.
Goddard Education Foundation, 201 S. Main, Goddard, 67052, 316-794-4007, www.goddardef.org. The mission of the Goddard Education Foundation is to provide resources designed to enrich educational opportunities to the students of USD 265 through an independent nonprofit community-based organization. Needs: Two automated external defibrillators (AED); two child CPR mannequins for classroom use; 10 sewing machines for classroom use at the high school; 20 laptops for use in law pathway classes; cash to purchase new books for the library at Oak Street Elementary; ukuleles for use in the elementary schools.
Heartspring, 8700 E. 29th St. North, Wichita, 67226, 316-634-8700, www.heartspring.org. To be a leader and innovator in providing clinically supported services through education and therapies for children with special needs to empower them to grow and learn on a path to a more independent life. Needs: Fidget toys; math and reading manipulatives: counting bears; word building letter tiles; stamps; cubes; cause and effect games; puzzles; arts and crafts supplies (ribbon, jewels, beads, bottle caps, wiggly eyes, pom-poms, etc.); sensory toys that vibrate, light up, play music.
Kansas Children’s Service League, 1365 N. Custer, Wichita, 67203, 316-942-4261, kcsl.org. KCSL is dedicated to providing services and advocacy efforts that focus on preventing child abuse, strengthening families and empowering parents and youth. Needs: Household cleaning supplies; educational children’s toys (birth to 5); gift cards (Wal-Mart, Dillons, gas stations); children’s winter clothing (birth to 5); non-perishable snacks (cookies, crackers, pretzels, fruit drinks, etc.)
Kids Need To Eat, P.O. Box 467, El Dorado, 67042, 405-308-9158. End food hardship for children in the summer. Needs: Cash to purchase food to pass out to kids for free next summer; reusable grocery totes for kids to put meals in that they take home weekdays in the summer; plastic sandwich or snack size zip-close bags; hygiene products for spa bags passed out to kids (tooth brushes, tooth paste, deodorant, shampoo and conditioner, body lotion, hair brushes, combs, Band-Aids).
Kidzcope, 9415 E. Harry, Suite 501, Wichita, 67207, 316-263-3335, www.kidzcope.org. Provide the opportunity for children, teens and their families to learn lifelong coping skills after the death of a loved one through peer group support. Needs: Adult volunteers who want to impact young people experiencing grief; gift cards to Michaels and Hobby Lobby; crayons; 5x7 unpainted wooden picture frames; hot glue sticks (both sizes).
Make-A-Wish Kansas, 1144 N. St. Francis, Wichita, 67206, 316-838-9474, www.kansas.wish.org. We grant the wishes of Kansas children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. Needs: Small gifts for teenagers (manicure supplies, $10 gift cards, earbuds, etc.); items for our fundraising auction; crayons and coloring books; copy paper; printer cartridges.
Music Theatre for Young People, 225 W. Douglas, Wichita, 67202, www.mtypks.org. MTYP is an educational arts organization that prepares Wichita-area youth to make positive life choices by providing performing arts opportunities in a professional musical theater environment. Needs: Two “new” computers; copy paper; construction materials (plywood, 2x4s, nails, etc.); batteries (9 volt and AA); dry cleaning services.
Pediatrics at Via Christi, 929 N. St. Francis, Pediatrics Unit, Wichita 67214, 316-268-6052, www.viachristi.org/locations/hospitals/via-christi-hospital-st-francis/pediatrics. We meet the unique medical and developmental needs of children who are ill or injured. Needs: Compact baby swings; crib mobiles; light up cause/effect toys; Play-Doh; Wal-Mart gift cards.
Rainbows United, 3223 N. Oliver, Wichita, 67220, 316-267-5437, RainbowsUnited.org. Needs: Weighted blankets (three to five pounds each); books for preschoolers; diapers (infant through adult); gift cards for gas.
Ronald McDonald House Charities Wichita, 1110 N. Emporia, Wichita, 67214, 316-269-4182, www.rmhcwichita.org. Ronald McDonald House Charities Wichita provides and supports programs that improve the health and well being of children and their families. Needs: Gift cards (Target, Wal-Mart, Dillons, Office Max/Office Depot, etc.); paper towels; individually wrapped snack items (chips, crackers, etc.); trash bags and zip-close bags (all sizes); sandwich fixings (lunch meats, sliced cheese, etc.)
Sunlight Children’s Advocacy and Rights Foundation (SCARF), 1918 N. Prairie Creek Road, Andover, 67002, 316-733-6700, www.scarfks.org. SCARF’s mission is to provide resources and facilities that support and protect abused and neglected children and their families. Needs: Individually wrapped snacks; sweatshirts and sweat pants; laundry detergent; copy paper; cash.
St. Francis Community Services, 4155 E. Harry, Wichita, 67218, 316-633-6601, www.st-francis.org. Our mission is to be an instrument of healing for children, youth and families in spirit, mind and body, so they live responsibly and productively with purpose and hope. Needs: Educational toys through age 5; baby dolls and strollers; balls (football, basketball, soccer, volleyball); bikes and trikes; remote control cars and trucks.
St. Vincent de Paul Backpacks 4 Kids, 9714 W. Maxwell, Wichita, 67215, 316-721-0277, . We furnish weekend food for hungry children in the Drexel Catholic Schools in Wichita. Our goal is to stop hunger in all Catholic schools in the Wichita Diocese. Needs: Cash to pay for Backpack Weekend Food; free printing for information sheets, posters and pledge cards; volunteer to develop and oversee an annual fundraiser; free advertising; prayers.
Wichita Children’s Home, 7271 E. 37th St. North, Wichita, 67226, 316-684-6581, wch.org. WCH provides safe and supportive shelter and services to children and youth who have suffered and/or are at risk for abuse, neglect, abandonment, homelessness and exploitation. Needs: Mp3 players (basic, no camera); winter coats (all sizes, infant to adult); new shoes and sneakers (all sizes, child/adult); new clothing appropriate for school or work (all sizes, including adult); games; Legos and toys (all ages, infant to teen).
The Wichita United Basketball Club 1627 N. Woodrow Ct., Wichita, 67203, 316-755-5225, www.gofundme.com/a89k5kbf . The WUBC’s mission is aimed at providing an affordable, organized, safe and structured basketball environment. Needs: Someone to install six air-conditioning units; someone to replace flooring.
Youth Horizons, 1601 E. Douglas, Wichita, 67211, 316-262-8293, www.youthhorizons.net. Our mission is to empower children and their families to become healthy and productive members of our community and to create a nationwide awareness of the needs of at-risk youth. Needs: boys shoes; boys dress pants; office printer; printer paper; new, wrapped pillows.
COMMUNITY SERVICES
The Arc of Sedgwick County, 2919 W. Second, Wichita, 67203, 316-943-1191, www.arc-sedgwickcounty.org. Our mission is to improve the quality of life for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. Needs: Coolers with wheels; sports balls; karaoke machine; volunteers; cash.
A Better Choice, 3007 E. Central, Wichita, 67214, 316-685-5757, www.pregnancywichita.com. A Better Choice is a Catholic ministry providing help and guidance to young women concerning pregnancy issues, abortion alternatives and healthy lifestyle choices. Needs: Pregnancy tests; limited sonograms and all other services; formula (Similac Advance); newborn sleepers and outfits; receiving blankets; infant rattles and teethers; Lysol disinfectant wipes.
Bike Walk Wichita, 131 S. Laura, Wichita, 67211, 316-530-2990, www.bikewalkwichita.org. Provide bicycles to those in need of transportation and provide bike and pedestrian safety classes and events to promote biking and walking. Needs: Used bicycles; cash; office supplies; art supplies; bicycle parts.
Catholic Charities, 437 N. Topeka, Wichita, 67202-2413, 316-264-8344, www.CatholicCharitiesWichita.org. Catholic Charities alleviates poverty and builds strong families through services in hunger, homelessness, domestic violence, counseling, immigration, seniors, adults with disabilities and outreach. Needs: $10, $15 and $20 gift cards; canned food; teen gifts such as earbuds and phone cases; crockpots and other small appliances; laundry baskets; towels.
Dress for Success Wichita, 1422 N. High, Wichita, 67203, 316-945-8779, wichita.dressforsuccess.org. The mission of Dress for Success is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Needs: Cash; $5 and $10 gift cards (fast food or gas); black handbags; travel-size deodorant (women’s); nude pantyhose (all sizes).
EmberHope, 4505 E. 47th St. South, Wichita, 67210, 800-593-1950, www.emberhope.org. Our mission is sparking change to improve lives of at-risk youth and families by offering innovative programs rooted in faith to inspire hope. Needs: Socks (ages 2-18); underwear (ages 2-18); pajamas (ages 2-18; bras (ages 12-18); $25 gift card (Walmart, Target, Visa gift card, etc.).
Envision, 610 N. Main, Wichita, 67203, 316-440-1500, envisionus.com. To improve the quality of life and provide inspiration for the blind and visually impaired through employment, outreach, rehabilitation, education and research. Needs: Bluetooth speakers; adult rocking chairs; assorted ball sets for all ages; Soprano recorders by Lauren (various colors); canvases and acrylic paint.
ESOL Program of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church 925 N. Waco, Wichita, 67203, 316-263-0810, stpauls-wichita.org. We teach English to adults. Needs: Beginner and more advanced volunteer instructors; cash; break time supplies (coffee, cookies, napkins, etc.)
Families Together, 3033 W. Second, Room 122, Wichita, 67203, 316-945-7747, www.familiestogetherinc.org. Families Together encourages, educates and empowers families that include a child or youth with disabilities or special health care needs. Needs: Books (children’s, bilingual, used or new); Smart TV; art supplies; Instax share printer and camera; Keurig coffee machine.
Gerard House, 3144 N. Hood, Wichita, 67204, 316-832-0777, www.viachristi.org/about-via-christi/mission/gerard-house. Provide a safe, caring, supportive home for pregnant teenagers and young women choosing to give birth as they decide whether to keep and raise their child or place it with an adoptive couple. Needs: Any type of gift cards; large towels and wash cloths; movie tickets; laundry soap, fabric softener and dryer sheets; floor lamp.
Head to Toe Hygiene Pantry, 9209 E. 29th St. North, Wichita, 67226, 316-304-3412, headtotoehygienepantry.org. It is our mission to contribute to the dignity and self-worth of persons with low incomes by making available at no cost basic personal hygiene products. Needs: Diapers of all sizes; baby wipes; shampoo; deodorant; baby wash; soap; laundry detergent; toothpaste.
His Helping Hands, 1441 E. 37th Street North, Wichita, 67219, 316-838-8528, www.hhh.ccc.org. To collect used clothing, furniture, appliances and household items for distribution to needy families in the Wichita community. Needs: Used and new toys; cash for gift cards; used furniture; used appliances.
ICT SOS, 1211 S. Emporia, Wichita, 67211, 316-444-0192, www.ictsos.org. ICT SOS fights human trafficking through prevention education, community awareness, volunteer training and resources for direct service providers serving victims and survivors. Needs: Fresh start bags; new toys; individually wrapped snack items; volunteers; cash donations.
Inter-Faith Ministries/Operation Holiday, 829 N. Market, Wichita, 67214, 316-264-9303, interfaithwichita.org. We help the homeless and low income in southeast Kansas. Needs: Blankets; coats and warm outerwear; teen gifts ($20 to $25 range); deodorant; underwear (men and women).
International Rescue Committee in Wichita, 1530 S. Oliver, Suite 270, Wichita, 67218, 316-558-8739, www.rescue.org/united-states/wichita-ks. The International Rescue Committee provides opportunities for refugees, victims of human trafficking, survivors of torture and other immigrants to thrive in America. Needs: Holiday gifts for clients; groups or individuals to sponsor recently arrived refugee families for the holidays; coats, jackets, hats, gloves and shoes (adults and children).
Kansas Elks Training Center for the Handicapped, 1006 E. Waterman, Wichita, 67235, 316-383-8700, www.ketch.org. Help persons with disabilities live and work in our community. Needs: Cash; adult size disposable diapers; arts and crafts items; electronic tablets for training and communication; small household appliances.
KANSEL, 2212 E. Central, Wichita, 67214, 316-263-9620, www.kansel.org. KANSEL provides adult education and workforce preparedness through GED preparation and testing. We also teach English language skills to non-native speakers through our English for Speakers of Other Languages program. Needs: Tutors; copy paper; dry erase markers; computer projectors; cash.
Linwood Senior Center, 1901 S. Kansas, Wichita, 67211, 316-263-3703, seniorservicesofwichita.org. Enriching lives for seniors through health, happiness, education, entertainment and friendship. Needs: Approximately $2,000 to purchase chairs for computer lab, offices, conference room and entertainment room.
Never Alone Crisis Ministry, 1205 N. Indiana, Wichita, 67214, 316-682-0207. To serve, support and educate people who have been traumatized by a violent act, encouraging hope and healing. Needs: Volunteers for holiday events; women’s and men’s gift sets; food vouchers; gift certificates; gloves, socks, coats and sweaters (adult/children).
Nonprofit Chamber of Service, 610 N. Main, P.O. Box 636, Wichita, 67201, 316-440-6744, www.nonprofitchamberks.org. The Nonprofit Chamber of Service serves to improve the quality of life in our community by providing resources and support for building and growing strong nonprofit organizations. Needs: Computer; portable projector; easel and easel pads; copy and printer paper.
The Optimist Club of Falcon Quest, P.O. 8376, Wichita, 67208, optimistleaders.com. Since 2007, the Falcon Quest Optimists Club has been involved in the Souper Bowl of Caring, which raises money and food for those in need. Needs: Cash; food items; volunteers.
The Optimist Club of NE Wichita, P.O. Box 8104, Wichita, 67208, 316-265-9930, Optimistleaders.com. Aids the development of youth. Needs: Gifts; nonperishable food; cash; volunteers; prayers.
Raise My Head Foundation, P.O. Box 242, Andover, 67230, 316-992-9714, Raisemyhead.org. We are a two-year residential program where women who have been subjected to trafficking, abuse, or homelessness can restore their lives and become productive members of society. Needs: New windows or money for new windows on the home our women will be living in; money or fencing supplies to construct two privacy fences; volunteers to construct a privacy fence; volunteers to help with the remodeling of the house and yard work (painting, tree trimming); money for house remodeling supplies.
The Salvation Army, 350 N. Market, Wichita, 67202, 316-263-2769, www.salvationarmy-wichita.org. The Salvation Army, an international movement, is an evangelical part of the universal Christian church. Its message is based on the Bible. Needs: Volunteers; board games; sports balls; infant items (diapers, formula); wrapping paper; cash.
Senior Services of Wichita, 200 S. Walnut, Wichita, 67213, 316-267-0302, seniorservicesofwichita.org. Senior Services is dedicated to offering services that allow older adults the opportunity to lead quality lives while continuing to make positive contributions to the community. Needs: Adult hygiene products; coffee and condiments; Senior Center prizes; four flatscreen TVs for centers; blankets; space heaters.
Sisters of St. Joseph Dear Neighbor Ministries 1329 S. Bluffview, Wichita, 67218, 316-684-5120, dearneighbor.org. Using a combination of financial support, case management and individualized strategies, Dear Neighbor Ministries helps Hilltop individuals and families in crisis achieve greater stability and progress toward self-sufficiency. Needs: Dillons or Wal-Mart gift cards; day bus passes; canned goods (vegetables, fruit, beans, soup and shelf-stable milk); hygiene products (toilet paper, tissue, toothpaste, shampoo, soap, etc.); volunteers.
StepStone, 1329 S. Bluffview, Wichita, 67218, 316-265-1611, www.stepstoneks.org. StepStone responds to the critical needs of the survivors of domestic violence by providing supportive services and transitional housing to nurture lives of stability and hope. Needs: Target or Wal-Mart gift cards; day bus passes; QuikTrip gas cards; hygiene products (toilet paper, tissue, toothpaste, shampoo, soap, paper towels, etc); volunteers.
Wichita Women’s Initiative Network (WIN), 510 E. Third, Wichita, 67202, 316-262-3960, www.wichitawin.org. WIN addresses the cycle of financial dependency as it relates to domestic violence. WIN’s goal is to remove barriers to financial well-being and independence and to empower women to avoid future violent relationships through economic stability. Needs: Wal-Mart gift cards; QuikTrip gas cards ($20); hygiene products; household cleaning supplies; paper products (toilet paper, paper towels, etc.)
Education
Holy Savior Catholic Academy, 4640 E. 15th St., Wichita, 67208, 316-684-2141, holy-savior.org/school. Holy Savior Catholic Academy helps African-American and other diverse students build hope through their education and personal development so they can be successful learners and successful in life. Needs: Chromebooks; healthy snacks for students; family Christmas baskets; tuition assistance; winter coats.
Project Teacher, P.O. Box 9062, Wichita, 67277, 316-361-6465, projectteacher.org. Project Teacher supports public education in the Greater Wichita area by giving students and teachers free classroom supplies. Needs: Cash to help secure larger donations, pay for storage and purchase items at cost; core school supplies (pencils, crayons, glue sticks, markers, colored pencils, dry erase markers); Kleenex; hand sanitizer disinfectant spray or wipes; USB drives.
Health care
Via Christi Behavioral Health Center, 8901 E. Orme, Wichita, 67207, 316-858-0333, www.viachristi.org/locations/hospitals/via-christi-behavioral-health-center. Help patients on their journey to emotional and physical well-being. Needs: Individually packaged Christmas candy; new stuffed animals or dolls; clothes (new T-shirts, fuzzy socks, sweatshirts, sweat pants; preferably no strings); art supplies (new crayons, markers, coloring pages, paint supplies); crossword or word search puzzles (large print).
Guadalupe Clinic, 940 S. St. Francis, Wichita, 67211, 316-264-8974, catholicdioceseofwichita.org/guadalupe-clinic. To provide access to necessary healthcare for those in need who are underserved and uninsured for a requested $5 donation. Needs: $5 Wal-Mart gift cards for medication needs; $5 day bus passes; travel-size hygiene items; ChapStick; individual tissue packets; non-perishable food items (canned vegetables, bags of uncooked rice and beans, jars of peanut butter and jelly); individually packaged snacks; cash; volunteers.
Medical Service Bureau 1530 S. Oliver, Suite 130, Wichita, 67218, 316-683-7559, www.msbmedlinks.org. The Medical Service Bureau links low income, uninsured individuals with prescription medication and vision care. Needs: Storage shelving for supplies; children’s books for the lobby; cleaning supplies; Lysol spray; cash.
Prevention at Via Christi Hospital St. Joseph, 3600 E. Harry, Forensic Nursing Services, Wichita, 67218, 316-689-5256, www.via-christi.org/locations/hospitals/via-christi-hospital-st-joseph/forensic-nursing. We care for victims of sexual assault, including child abuse, domestic violence, elder abuse, human trafficking and any violence-related injuries. Needs: Stamps (to send inspirational notes to victims); old cell phones with chargers (used for 911 emergency phones); grocery gift cards; new colored pencils; new yoga pants/T-shirt sets (all adult sizes).
Homeless services
Butler Homeless Initiative, P.O. Box 447, El Dorado, 67042, 316-519-6744, www.butlerhomelessinitiative.org. Butler Homeless Initiative exists to provide shelter to those without basic shelter while actively seeking solutions to each individual’s barriers to permanent housing to achieve successful independent living. Needs: Cash; Wal-Mart gift cards; bed bug pillow protectors.
Mulvane United Methodist/Servant Hands, 107 S. Central, Mulvane, 67110, 316-777-0125, mulvaneumc.com. We make hygiene kits for the homeless that we deliver to Open Door in Wichita. Needs: Nail clippers; travel-size shampoo and conditioner; travel-size lotion; Chapstick.
United Methodist Open Door, P.O. Box 2756, Wichita, 67201-2756, 316-265-9371, www.umopendoor.org. A social service agency providing food, clothing and shelter to those in need. Needs: Non-perishable food items; hygiene items; socks and underwear; coats, hats, gloves and warm clothing; cash.
