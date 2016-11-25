Local

November 25, 2016 9:26 AM

UPDATED: 4.3 magnitude quake shakes up Wichita area

By Roy Wenzl

By Roy Wenzl

And there we went again with the shaking.

An earthquake rattled walls and windows in Wichita at about 9:20 a.m. Friday.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported on its website a 4.3 magnitude earthquake occurring near Medford, Oklahoma, at 9:19 a.m.

Kansans on Twitter reported feeling the earthquake in northwest Wichita, northeast Wichita, Douglass, Wellington and at Wichita State University.

“We felt a one second shake, almost like a cannon going off far in the distance,” said Karen Funcheon of Bel Aire. She wondered if there would be an aftershock.

This is a breaking news situation. We’ll report more details at Kansas.com as they become available.

How prepared or unprepared are you for an earthquake?

FEMA explains what you should do before an earthquake happens and when it occurs in an animated video called "When The Earth Shakes."

How to identify earthquake damage

omorrison@wichitaeagle.com

Roy Wenzl

