UPDATED: 4.3 magnitude quake shakes up Wichita area

And there we went again with the shaking.
An earthquake rattled walls and windows in Wichita at about 9:20 a.m. Friday.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported on its website a 4.3 magnitude earthquake occurring near Medford, Oklahoma, at 9:19 a.m.
Kansans on Twitter reported feeling the earthquake in northwest Wichita, northeast Wichita, Douglass, Wellington and at Wichita State University.
@kansasdotcom Definitely felt that - huge surge then faded fairly quickly. NE Wichita.— Tyler (@thyatira_aie) November 25, 2016
“We felt a one second shake, almost like a cannon going off far in the distance,” said Karen Funcheon of Bel Aire. She wondered if there would be an aftershock.
@kansasdotcom 29th N and Ridge....small jolt, and no sustained moving— BadGolfer (@MatthewClynch) November 25, 2016
