Aerosol plant burns in Neodesha

For the latest developments, see this story: Neodesha residents evacuated after plant explosion, fire
An aerosol plant explosion in Neodesha in southeast Kansas reportedly injured one employee, who’s being transported to Wichita.
The fire was still going just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to posts on social media.
Kansas Highway Patrol called for all residents north of the aerosol plant to evacuate. Emergency management crews requested additional tankers from neighboring areas and Neodesha was placed under a boil water order by late morning Tuesday.
A Neodesha Fire Department employee said the the fire began at around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Facebook posts from Wilson County Kansas Emergency Management said several agencies responded to the fire, including Neodesha Fire Department, Neodesha Police Department, Fredonia Fire Department, Fredonia Police Department, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Wildlife and Parks and Montgomery County.
The command center for the fire is set up at Heller Elementary.
Wilson County Kansas Emergency Management’s Facebook page also warned residents to evacuate areas west and north of Osage and north to Cobalt Industries.
It reported southbound Highway 400 as being closed at the Fredonia roundabout.
Officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
