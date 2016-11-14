Local

November 14, 2016 11:53 AM

One killed in traffic collision at 15th and McLean

By Amy Renee Leiker and Bryan Horwath

The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Fire Department is reporting one person is dead following a traffic accident at 15th Street and McLean in west Wichita.

The person killed was pinned in the crash, according to emergency radio traffic. The fire department, on Twitter, also said one person is in critical condition, one person is in serious condition and two people have minor injuries. The accident was reported at around 11:40 a.m.

Those who survived are being taken to Via Christi St. Francis Hospital for medical treatment, according to emergency radio traffic. At least two have lacerations.

A dispatcher called the scene “quite a mess.” Authorities expected traffic will be tied up in the area for six to eight hours while police and first responders assess what occurred.

This is a breaking news situation. Look for more details on Kansas.com as they become available.

Amy Renee Leiker: 316-268-6644, @amyreneeleiker, aleiker@wichitaeagle.com

Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath, bhorwath@wichitaeagle.com

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Nov. 14 supermoon is closest moon to Earth since 1948

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos