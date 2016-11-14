One killed in traffic collision at 15th and McLean

The Wichita Fire Department is reporting one person is dead following a traffic accident at 15th Street and McLean in west Wichita.
The person killed was pinned in the crash, according to emergency radio traffic. The fire department, on Twitter, also said one person is in critical condition, one person is in serious condition and two people have minor injuries. The accident was reported at around 11:40 a.m.
Those who survived are being taken to Via Christi St. Francis Hospital for medical treatment, according to emergency radio traffic. At least two have lacerations.
A dispatcher called the scene “quite a mess.” Authorities expected traffic will be tied up in the area for six to eight hours while police and first responders assess what occurred.
This is a breaking news situation. Look for more details on Kansas.com as they become available.
UPDATE | W 15th St N / N McLean Blvd | Confirming at least one pin | Initial triage 1 Code Black, 1 Code Red, 1 Code Yellow, 2 Code Greens— WichitaFire.org (@wichitafireorg) November 14, 2016
A young man came to scene a few minutes ago. He's visibly distraught, saying "please God don't let my brother die." Officers talking to him.— Bryan Horwath (@bryan_horwath) November 14, 2016
Please avoid the area of 15th and McLean due to an injury accident. The area will be closed for the next 6 to 8 hours.— Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) November 14, 2016
