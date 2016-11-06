Kansas man killed in attack on Army soldiers in Jordan

The Department of Defense on Sunday announced the deaths of three U.S. Army soldiers, including a 27-year-old man from Lawrence, after an attack in Jordan.
In a news release issued Sunday morning, the department said Staff Sgt. Matthew C. Lewellen was killed Friday as his convoy came under fire entering a military base in Jordan.
Staff Sgt. Kevin J. McEnroe, from Arizona, and Staff Sgt. James F. Moriarty, from Texas, were also killed in the attack, according to the release.
The three soldiers were assigned to the 5th Special Forces Group (airborne) out of Fort Campbell, Ken. The incident is under investigation, the release said.
