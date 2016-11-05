Gym where Nico Hernandez trains burns

Firefighters responded to multiple blazes in north Wichita Saturday morning, including one at a gym where a homegrown Olympic medal-winning athlete trains.
In addition to a large fire at a home at 1556 North Park Place, firefighters responded to a blaze at the Northside 316 Boxing Club, where Wichita’s Nico Hernandez – who earned a bronze medal in boxing during last summer’s Rio Games – trains.
The fire at 1556 North Park Place, first reported at around 7 a.m., fully engulfed a home in flames, drawing multiple Wichita Fire Department trucks and close to two dozen firefighters.
Sandra Spechtenhauser, who identified herself as a friend of the home’s owner, said nobody lives in the structure, which appeared to be a total loss.
The boxing club is located in the 1900 block of North Market. The Wichita Eagle will have more on these stories as information becomes available.
Fire guts gym where Nico Hernandez trained. Two other fires in the neighborhood last night. Fire investigators on scene pic.twitter.com/tzviUTFyRz— Travis Heying (@travisheying) November 5, 2016
Photo from 15th and Park Pl. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/5qGmUFwAWD— WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) November 5, 2016
Firefighters also responded this morning to a fire a few blocks north of the 1556 Park Place home.— Bryan Horwath (@bryan_horwath) November 5, 2016
