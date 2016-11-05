Local

November 5, 2016 9:01 AM

Gym where Nico Hernandez trains burns

By Bryan Horwath

Firefighters responded to multiple blazes in north Wichita Saturday morning, including one at a gym where a homegrown Olympic medal-winning athlete trains.

In addition to a large fire at a home at 1556 North Park Place, firefighters responded to a blaze at the Northside 316 Boxing Club, where Wichita’s Nico Hernandez – who earned a bronze medal in boxing during last summer’s Rio Games – trains.

The fire at 1556 North Park Place, first reported at around 7 a.m., fully engulfed a home in flames, drawing multiple Wichita Fire Department trucks and close to two dozen firefighters.

Sandra Spechtenhauser, who identified herself as a friend of the home’s owner, said nobody lives in the structure, which appeared to be a total loss.

The boxing club is located in the 1900 block of North Market. The Wichita Eagle will have more on these stories as information becomes available.

