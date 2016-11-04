The good and bad of ‘falling back’ and ‘springing forward’

4:03 In sickness and in health Pause

1:34 Car chase ends with three boys in hospital

0:43 'This isn't a drill': zoo visitor tells about lockdown after animal escape

0:59 Man critically injured in shooting

1:46 Watch as Veterans Community Project workers build tiny houses in KC

3:25 Local voters opine on presidential candidates

6:26 Varsity Kansas' Big Show with Northwest head coach Steve Martin

3:22 Highlights from Kansas State game at Iowa State

1:45 Cat lover happy to reunite Florida family with their cat